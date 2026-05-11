The Unexpected Jobs These Rock Stars Held Before Their Careers Exploded

There are many tragic details in Debbie Harry's life, but this iconic queen of the punk rock scene has proved more than once that she's made of stern stuff. In the days before Blondie was formed in 1974, Harry held down several jobs, including modeling (her head infamously appeared on the cover of 1971 novel, "The Franchise Affair"), and a stint at the BBC, which she described in a 1982 BBC Radio 4 interview as her "longest job, except for Blondie." But arguably her quirkiest role was being a Playboy Bunny.

Harry said she needed a job, so she gave being a Playboy Bunny a try for around nine months. When asked about how she approached the work, Harry said: "I like to dress up, so it didn't really bother me. I probably did much crazier or funnier things to myself over the years," per Far Out. She stressed that the club owners looked after the Bunnies, who were high-end cocktail waitresses but were also regarded as performers. "We were important to them. We were important to the business."

Not that being a Playboy Bunny was all play and no work. In 1977, she told Mike Greenblatt: "Being a Playboy Bunny seems glamorous, but it's extremely hard work, and those girls really earn their money." She later doffed her cap to the "career" Bunnies, who stuck to the job and made a good living from it. A generation of music lovers are delighted that Harry wasn't one of them.