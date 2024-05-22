The Tragedy Of Iron Maiden Explained

The music of Iron Maiden, a defining and foundational band in the British new wave of heavy metal of the 1980s, can be dark, twisted, and even frightening — reflecting the myriad personal, professional, and health issues faced by its members. Over its nearly five-decade history as one of the loudest, most aggressive, most head-bangingly ear-splitting bands of all time, many musicians have filed in and out of Iron Maiden. "Run to the Hills," "Can I Play With Madness," "The Number of the Beast," and "Bring Your Daughter... to the Slaughter," are just a few of the envelope-pushing metal classics the band ground out, all the while dealing for real with the kinds of things they made songs about.

Iron Maiden looms prominently in the bizarre history of heavy metal music, and has certainly experienced its fair share of horrors, mortality, torment, and pain. Its members have been maimed, struck by disease, dealt with death, and metaphorically ripped apart by the music industry. Here's a look at all the quite horrible and undeniably tragic chapters in the crazy real-life story of Iron Maiden.



The following article contains references to and descriptions of addiction.