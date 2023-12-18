Tragic Details About Debbie Harry

When Debbie Harry sat down with The New York Times for the release of her 2019 memoir, she shared the absolutely epic fact that she had saved every piece of fan art that had ever been sent to her. She said that she recognized how much effort and love was poured into tribute pieces — whether they're done by professional artists or kids wielding crayons — and said that she even carried some with her while on tour. "I couldn't just abandon them. [They're] surviving just like me, a bit frayed at the edges, but still intact."

Harry is, sadly, something of a rarity: A survivor of the punk scene, who can look back over the decades with an air of honest clarity ... although she did joke that there were times when that memory got a little foggy, and some parts of her memoir might be best taken with a grain of salt. Still, she said that while hindsight is 20/20, actual regrets were few and far between.

"I'm looking back on all of this in a romanticized light. Memory being what it is. We were struggling, but we were happy for the most part," she said — even through the struggles. And Harry has spoken about those struggles, with some being nothing short of shocking. By 2019, she acknowledged, "The only thing I regret is I can't wear heels anymore," and honestly? What more can anyone ask for? Especially considering some of the heartbreaking times that Harry had to face.

The following article includes allegations and descriptions of addiction and sexual assault.