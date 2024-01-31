All About Bob Marley's 12 Children

Including his adopted daughter, reggae icon Bob Marley had at least 12 children as his own. Although his wife, Rita Marley, helped to raise many of Bob's children, they were not all hers biologically. In fact, it is believed that he had children with at least seven other women. While this might seem like an unconventional family to some, as described by Bob's mother, Cedella Marley Booker, in her 2003 book, "Bob Marley, My Son," in their family having more children was considered a positive thing. "It was no secret that [Marley] had other women in his life and that many of them bore him children ... In this, he was not unusual. Rastas are believers in scripture which instructs us to go forth, be fruitful and multiply," she said.

While his older children, like Ziggy Marley, lived with their father and were able to spend a lot of time with him, Bob died tragically young at only 36 years old. His younger children didn't have the opportunity to make many memories with him. They have all had to navigate a world in which their father was a legendary figure, either by embracing and carrying on his legacy or working to step out of his long shadow and be known to the world for their own talents and skills.