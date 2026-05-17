Musicians Who Have Publicly Said Their Children Won't Inherit Their Massive Fortunes
Many rock stars have earned a fortune thanks to their music resonating with fans for decades, but for some, it's unlikely their offspring will inherit much of it. Multiple rock and pop stars have gone on the record saying as much, revealing in interviews that their long-term financial and estate planning has purposely and explicitly excluded their own children. These are rock stars who live unbelievably lavish lives but won't necessarily let their children continue to do so with a gigantic inheritance. So while those celebrity kids and nepo babies may have become accustomed to a particular grand lifestyle in which they want for nothing, afforded by their parents' rock 'n' roll largesse, they're going to get cut off somewhat one day.
By and large, these musical icons have made measured, blunt, and realistic statements about how wealth can be both a blessing and a curse. They don't want their kids to get too lazy or soft, or not pursue their passions or develop an identity. To be clear, these rock legends, such as Elton John and Gene Simmons, have said their kids won't ever want for the basics, such as food and shelter, but considering the vast sums of money at play, those are amply covered. Therefore, they won't receive more than a small fraction of the wealth accumulated by their famous parents, should the stars hold firm to their declarations.
Sting
Thanks to a long and successful music and film career, it is estimated that Sting has hundreds of millions to play with, and the royalties for "Every Breath You Take," a 1983 smash for his band the Police that became a classic rock song from the '80s worth a head-turning amount of money, continue to roll in. He's a dad six times over across two marriages, and when the septuagenarian singer dies, those now-adult offspring won't get to split Sting's enormous fortune six ways.
"I certainly don't want to leave them trust funds that are albatrosses round their necks. They have to work. All my kids know that and they rarely ask me for anything, which I really respect and appreciate," he told The Daily Mail's Mail on Sunday in 2014. Sting also suggested that there may not be much of an inheritance anyway, as at the time, he had about 100 people working for him in some capacity, and paying their salaries was quite expensive.
Elton John
Elton John has sold hundreds of millions of albums worldwide and racked up 29 Top 10 hit singles in the U.S. alone, and so it should be no surprise that he ranks as one of the wealthiest rock stars to ever take the stage. By some estimates, the piano-playing pop belter's estate is valued at north of $600 million. John waited until late in his career to start a family, with sons Zachary and Elijah born in 2010 and 2013, respectively, and not only has he said they're expected to pull their weight as they mature, but he also has no intention to leave them spoiled when he dies.
John has long considered what should be done with his vast wealth after his death, and what he'll leave for his sons is a teachable moment for the musician. "Of course I want to leave my boys in a very sound financial state. But it's terrible to give kids a silver spoon. It ruins their life," he told the Mirror in 2016. "Listen, the boys live the most incredible lives. They're not normal kids and I'm not pretending they are. But you have to have some semblance of normality, some respect for money, some respect for work."
Gene Simmons
Gene Simmons wasn't just the bass player and sometimes singer in the long-running theatrical arena rock band Kiss, he also controlled and co-owned the Kiss brand. That generated a fortune in merchandise and activities beyond record sales, and in 2024, Simmons allowed the sale of all things Kiss to Pophouse Entertainment Group for $300 million. All told, Simmons is a very wealthy man, yet for the rest of his life and beyond, his two grown-up kids will ultimately receive a small and directed cut of all that.
In 2007, just as his two children, Nick and Sophie, were on the cusp of adulthood, Simmons revealed his intent to create a fund that pays out an annual amount to cover their basic living expenses. "Their rent and their food and all that stuff's gonna be taken care of, but if you want riches, you should do that yourself," Simmons said on "Conversations with Michael Eisner" (via Contact Music). Making themselves financially stable or more is all for their own good, the musician claimed. "What I wanna do is what every bird does in its nest — it forces the kids to go out there and figure it out for themselves."
Mick Jagger
Unlike many other classic rock acts that sold their valuable catalogs of songs for a huge and immediate cash windfall, the Rolling Stones never have, and as of the 2020s, lead singer Mick Jagger lacks interest in doing so. He probably doesn't really need the money — his personal assets are enormous, built up from helping his band sell hundreds of millions of albums worldwide and more than $2 billion worth of concert tickets over the years — and he appears to think the same applies to his kids.
If Jagger ever did let go of the Rolling Stones songbook, he could stand to gain as much as half a billion dollars. But if he did make the agreement, he wouldn't necessarily bequeath it to his eight kids, fathered between 1970 and 2016. "The children don't need $500 million to live well," Jagger told the Wall Street Journal in 2023. "Come on." Jagger hinted that the figure would instead go straight to charitable organizations. "You maybe do some good in the world," he said.
Marie Osmond
Marie Osmond has been a media fixture since the early 1970s, appearing on numerous TV shows and regularly releasing albums, allowing her to amass and sock away a fortune in the area of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with suffering through the tragedies of the Osmond family, Osmond's success was an outgrowth of the family's cultural moment, enjoying several successful singles that include "Paper Roses" and "This is the Way That I Feel." Yet while Osmond is famous for her association with a large and wealthy family, she's hesitant to ensure that the next generation of Osmonds benefits from all her hard work over the decades.
In fact, Osmond has pointedly said she doesn't want to leave her millions to her eight surviving adult children. "To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and to work," Osmond told Us Weekly. "I just think all [a bequest] does is breed laziness and entitlement." So what will happen to all that cash? "I'm gonna spend it all and have fun with my husband," Osmond claimed.