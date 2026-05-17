Musicians Who Have Publicly Said Their Children Won't Inherit Their Massive Fortunes

Many rock stars have earned a fortune thanks to their music resonating with fans for decades, but for some, it's unlikely their offspring will inherit much of it. Multiple rock and pop stars have gone on the record saying as much, revealing in interviews that their long-term financial and estate planning has purposely and explicitly excluded their own children. These are rock stars who live unbelievably lavish lives but won't necessarily let their children continue to do so with a gigantic inheritance. So while those celebrity kids and nepo babies may have become accustomed to a particular grand lifestyle in which they want for nothing, afforded by their parents' rock 'n' roll largesse, they're going to get cut off somewhat one day.

By and large, these musical icons have made measured, blunt, and realistic statements about how wealth can be both a blessing and a curse. They don't want their kids to get too lazy or soft, or not pursue their passions or develop an identity. To be clear, these rock legends, such as Elton John and Gene Simmons, have said their kids won't ever want for the basics, such as food and shelter, but considering the vast sums of money at play, those are amply covered. Therefore, they won't receive more than a small fraction of the wealth accumulated by their famous parents, should the stars hold firm to their declarations.