The Tragedy Of The Osmond Family Explained

After fighting in World War II, George Osmond sold insurance and real estate and worked as a postmaster in Ogden, Utah, before he devoted his professional life to shepherding the musical careers of most of his nine children. He initially enlisted four of his young sons to make up a precise barbershop quartet, which became a singing quintet with the addition of Donny Osmond. To get the group coveted spots performing at Disneyland and on "The Andy Williams Show," and to keep everyone in line, George adopted cold and depersonalized parenting tactics. He assigned each of his children a number, and when 8-year-old Donny wrote a letter home from a tour stop in Sweden detailing his loneliness and homesickness, his father delivered a lecture and struck him violently several times.

Donny cites his father's childhood and professional history for making him the way he was. As a boy, George's stepfather abused him and then made him leave the family home when he was a teenager. From there, George became a sergeant in the US Army. "It's easy to blame the parent," Donny told The Guardian in 2001. "I got over that quickly and realized my father is not perfect but he did the best he could."

Three years after family matriarch Olive Osmond died at the age of 79, George Osmond died of natural causes in November 2007 at the age of 90.

