As the 1960s drew to a close, popular music had evolved immeasurably during the course of that tumultuous decade. That was evident in the extraordinary lineup of performers who played at Woodstock in August 1969, a three-day music festival that demonstrated the ascendancy of the counterculture when a massive crowd estimated at 400,000 showed up — and that wasn't the only significant event that shook up rock history that took place that year.

Those Woodstock numbers showed the entire world that — to paraphrase a Bob Dylan classic — the times, they were a changin'. From a rock music perspective, those changes had been ongoing ever since the Beatles conquered America in 1964. That preceded the so-called British invasion that swept through America like a wildfire, with "swingin' London" becoming the epicenter of all things cool. Meanwhile, the Beatles' bold studio experimentation played a key role in pushing rock music in a variety of exciting new directions, with other artists picking up on those ideas and taking them down paths that were even more unexpected.

As the decade wore on, psychedelia was all the rage, with scores of young people taking the advice of LSD guru Dr. Timothy Leary to "turn on, tune in, drop out." By 1969, political, cultural and social upheaval was in full swing, and that was certainly reflected in the music that served as the soundtrack to that turbulent time. That year, in fact, would prove to be a pivotal one in music history, and in retrospect it's become clear that 1969 changed rock forever — Woodstock was just the headline.