Music Icons Who Overcame Difficult Childhoods

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If you were to read a book on creativity, there's a good chance it would say the best ways to get in touch with your muse are emotional stability and a lifestyle built on healthy, grounded routines. But as the list of musicians below makes clear, the history of popular music shows us that in many cases, some of the world's biggest stars have had to deal with difficult early lives. These artists had childhoods marred by instability and emotional strife long before they rose to prominence.

We're going to delve into the childhoods of some of the most iconic musicians of the last century, from rock stars like Ozzy Osbourne and The Who's Roger Daltrey to soul legend Ray Charles and the King of Pop himself Michael Jackson. The common thread between all of them is that they were forced to overcome difficulties before they made it big. While often tragic, such stories can be both uplifting and inspiring, reminding us that even when circumstances aren't perfect, it is still possible to surmount the obstacles we encounter and become the people we want to be. More than anything, it is a reminder that we aren't necessarily defined by our childhoods, however difficult they may have been.