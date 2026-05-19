These Musicians Doubted They'd Sing Again After A Health Crisis — Their Comebacks Proved Otherwise

Singers are people, too, meaning they get sick just like everyone else. The stress and strain of touring tax the voice and vocal apparatus on top of diseases and conditions that crop up out of nowhere, especially with age. Some singers have even feared they'd never sing again as a result of their health problems but have come back stronger than ever.

The truth is, musicians of all stripes have experienced health problems, including life-threatening illnesses. In some cases, like Linda Ronstadt's, she completely retired because of Parkinson's. Ozzy Osbourne also had the disease but came back for one final, glorious farewell — the "Back to the Beginning" bash in 2025 — before he died. Famous '80s crooner Michael Bolton is currently experiencing glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer, while the legendary Bob Marley died because of acral lentiginous melanoma, a type of skin cancer that started on his toe (a tragic detail people tend to forget).

Singers, however, most often have health problems with their instrument: Their throat and all the delicate components of the human voice. While a vocalist like Aerosmith's Steven Tyler never fully recovered from a 2006 vocal injury (incurred while belting that memorable section from "Dream On"), other vocalists did recover and come back — to varying degrees. Bret Michaels of Poison, meanwhile, survived a brain hemorrhage in 2010 and made a full recovery, while Rod Stewart survived cancer — twice.