Influential Rock Albums That Only Earned Gold Or Platinum Decades After Their Release

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While an album might be hailed as a classic by critics, writers, or the artist's most dedicated fans upon release, it sometimes takes a while for the world at large to take notice. Hence the phenomenon of well-known and beloved albums that nevertheless weren't initially commercially successful. It took years, even decades, for some of the top rock albums of all time to sell 500,000 or 1 million copies and get that gold or platinum record from the Recording Industry Association of America.

What those frequently hailed rock albums lacked in quantity of sales, they more than made up for in terms of quality. They're some of the most influential releases of the 1960s and 1970s, as they took rock to new, curious, and experimental places or served as the blueprint for latter-day rock stars or musical movements. The art these LPs inspired probably has something to do with how they eventually crossed those thresholds of 500,000 and 1 million copies sold — fans of the influenced acts went and checked out the original, genuine articles. Here are a few vital albums that got their gold and platinum plaques more than 20 years after they were originally unleashed.