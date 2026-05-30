Influential Rock Albums That Only Earned Gold Or Platinum Decades After Their Release
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While an album might be hailed as a classic by critics, writers, or the artist's most dedicated fans upon release, it sometimes takes a while for the world at large to take notice. Hence the phenomenon of well-known and beloved albums that nevertheless weren't initially commercially successful. It took years, even decades, for some of the top rock albums of all time to sell 500,000 or 1 million copies and get that gold or platinum record from the Recording Industry Association of America.
What those frequently hailed rock albums lacked in quantity of sales, they more than made up for in terms of quality. They're some of the most influential releases of the 1960s and 1970s, as they took rock to new, curious, and experimental places or served as the blueprint for latter-day rock stars or musical movements. The art these LPs inspired probably has something to do with how they eventually crossed those thresholds of 500,000 and 1 million copies sold — fans of the influenced acts went and checked out the original, genuine articles. Here are a few vital albums that got their gold and platinum plaques more than 20 years after they were originally unleashed.
Pet Sounds — Beach Boys
After songwriter Brian Wilson decided to quit performing live to focus on production in 1965, the Beach Boys drastically changed its sound. The act shifted from a band that made good-time '60s hits about surfing, dating, and cars into a wildly imaginative and experimental outfit that pushed the boundaries of the definition of rock 'n' roll. Indeed, Wilson and co. explored what could be done with enough pluck, labor, and time in a recording studio when the producer directed his energies into writing, arranging, and crafting the band's 1966 album "Pet Sounds."
A complicated, moody, multi-tracked, and often rather odd collection of soundscapes meets songs, "Pet Sounds" was full of gorgeous unease and pristine pop on tracks like "God Only Knows" and "Wouldn't It Be Nice." It made the world safe for thoughtful rock, art rock, and progressive rock. Critics adore the LP, of course: "Pet Sounds" has appeared on, at, or near the top of numerous major lists of the greatest and most important albums ever recorded.
It's part of the messed-up reality of the Beach Boys that nearly 35 years after "Pet Sounds" first dazzled the relatively few people that heard it upon release — and after the death of members Dennis Wilson and Carl Wilson — the epic album was finally recognized as a best-seller. In February 2000, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) issued a gold record for sales of 500,000 copies. Two months later, it delivered a platinum award for 1 million units shipped. In 2026, "Pet Sounds" was certified double platinum.
Ramones
The Ramones self-titled first album served as a blueprint for what punk rock was supposed to sound like at its most stripped down, visceral, and revolutionary. The LP plays like a greatest hits album for the identically dressed and stage-named Queens, New York four-piece with attitude to spare. The Ramones is a legendary rock band with zero No. 1 hits, and only three low-level Billboard Hot 100 hits for that matter. Yet that 1976 album includes fan favorites and punk classics like "Blitzkrieg Bop," "Beat on the Beat," "Judy is a Punk," and "I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend."
While the Ramones' music was urgent, the world wasn't in a hurry to buy its first album. As punk took hold and the band stuck around for decades, the legend of its foundational punk first LP grew. In July 2014, the fourth and final original Ramone, Tommy Ramone, died. Only three months earlier, the band's debut album was awarded a gold record by the RIAA for selling 500,000 copies.
London Calling
Proudly sporting its nickname "the only group that matters," the Clash helped give purpose to generally chaotic and anarchic punk rock. Its songs were edgy, controversial, and literate calls to action that spoke truth to power and gave voice to a disaffected youth class in Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's U.K. of the late 1970s. To that end, the Clash's masterpiece was the sprawling, double-length "London Calling." While released first outside of the U.S. in late 1979, Rolling Stone called it the greatest album of the 1980s — because that's when its impact on music and culture was fully felt and understood.
"London Calling" persisted in the collective musical memory because its poppier, more accessible tracks made a good showing on the pop charts in the U.S. and the U.K. "Train in Vain (Stand By Me)" was the Clash's first ever Top 30 American hit, while in the band's native Britain, "London Calling" peaked at No. 11. But still, it took more than 10 years before the LP was in an abundance of album collections. The record sold its 500,000th copy around December 1991, and it crossed the 1 million-moved threshold in February 1996, gaining platinum status.
Electric Warrior
Glam rock was never as popular in the U.S. as it was in the U.K., where it was a significant scene with numerous bands gaining fame, fortune, and acclaim. One of the best known acts in either place was T. Rex. Formerly a folk-rock outfit named Tyrannosaurus Rex, a shortened name came along with a genre switch to glam rock. Associated with elaborate costumes and stage makeup, glam rock was pop rock with a hint of dramatic, crunchy guitars and stomping percussion. The second album in the band's second era, 1971's "Electric Warrior" serves as a glam rock textbook, particularly on rollicking, swaggering songs like "Bang a Gong (Get It On)" and "Planet Queen."
After the tragic death of singer Marc Bolan in 1977, T. Rex broke up. In the 2020s, the group enjoyed some reconsideration and industry plaudits. After it was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, T. Rex was recognized by the Recording Industry Association of America for the first time. The organization gave the glam rockers a gold record in March 2021 for the 50-year-old LP "Electric Warrior," commemorating sales of 500,000 copies.