Numerous rock albums over the years have been deemed classics. Yet there have also been records that were ignored, even derided when they came out, only to be recognized as iconic years later. This is a glaring contrast to LPs like the Beatles' "Abbey Road," the Rolling Stones' "Sticky Fingers," Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours," and so many more. In those cases, they were all huge hits at the time of their release, beloved by critics and fans alike.

Whether the overlooked albums were ahead of their time or simply fell through the cracks, these works run the gamut, spanning from gentle folk to proto-punk to country rock and more. We've got everything from Nick Drake's "Pink Moon" to the Beach Boys' "Pet Sounds" to punk classics from the Ramones and the Stooges. Regardless of genre, though, these albums all sold poorly upon initial release, only to be hailed as musical masterpieces many years — in some cases, decades — later. With that in mind, read on for a rundown of some rock albums that flopped before they became iconic.