This Cat Stevens Song Debuted In A Box Office Flop — It Became A Beloved Classic Anyway

While initially a bomb, "Harold and Maude" became a treasured classic film, and it's responsible for exposing the world to an even more treasured piece of media: Cat Stevens' "If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out." Barely released in movie theaters in 1971, "Harold and Maude" earned less than $2,000 at the box office, but it was played in so many second-run, revival, and cult movie houses that by 1983, it was an acclaimed, well-known film that had earned back its budget.

Concerning the nontraditional friendship-meets-romance between a death-fixated young man (Bud Cort) and a much older death-embracing woman (Ruth Gordon) who truly learn to live, "Harold and Maude" featured a bundle of songs by Cat Stevens. Along with cuts from some of his earlier albums, the thematically aligned anthem of positivity and self-expression, "If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out," is one of the best of Stevens that isn't "Wild World," and one that bolsters 1971 as being the best year of Stevens' career.

Here's how a previously unreleased tune, which few people had ever heard, made its way into a movie that almost nobody saw the first time around, only to become a signature song and fan favorite of one of the '70s' best singer-songwriters, Cat Stevens.