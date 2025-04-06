Rock Stars Who Refused To Work Together

A slew of stars can't stand Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, including Godsmack frontman Sully Erna. Their feud started in 2009 when Godsmack joined the Crüe Fest 2 tour. Erna reportedly didn't like how Godsmack was treated on the tour, and Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin told "Interviews From the Edge" in 2011 that the frustration stemmed from how Crüe's security interacted with the band.

The situation soured in 2010 when Godsmack released the song "Cryin' Like a B****." While Larkin thought of the song title after seeing former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers cry during a game, Erna wrote the lyrics, which were rumored to be about Sixx. Erna wouldn't confirm or deny the rumor, but Larkin shared in an interview with Wyoming radio station Rock 96.7 that "certain lines were certainly directed at Nikki."

The Sixx-Erna beef simmered for a few years but flared up in 2014 when Sixx claimed (via X, then known as Twitter) that Godsmack "begged" to be on his radio show to promote their new album. That negative sentiment escalated when Sixx took to his show to say, in part, "There's probably 15 festivals that Mötley Crüe is headlining, and if Godsmack's on 'em, we're not doing them" (via Loudwire).

As if that wasn't enough to squash any chances of Erna and Sixx mending fences, Erna had some scathing words to say about the bassist in a 2015 episode of The Jasta Show. When Sixx's name was brought up, he called the Crüe rocker "a d***" and said he "treats people like s***," among other colorful insults. Their feud has died down in the past decade, but there are no signs of an official truce or that the two will work together in the future.