Stars Who Can't Stand Led Zeppelin

By most any metric, Led Zeppelin is one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Inducted into the sometimes controversial Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in its first year of eligibility, Led Zeppelin enjoys several entries on the list of the best-selling albums of all time. Impressively piped singer Robert Plant, shredding guitar virtuoso Jimmy Page, and frenetic drummer John Bonham are often considered among the best ever to do what they did. Led Zeppelin's style of electric blues meets heavy metal proved highly influential on 20th century rock, and more than 50 years past the band's heyday, standards such as "Whole Lotta Love," "Immigrant Song," and "Stairway to Heaven" remain staples of classic rock radio. While it sold millions of records and never had a No. 1 hit, Led Zeppelin is almost unparalleled in the canon of rock legends.

And yet in spite of all those achievements and accolades, or maybe because of them in part, a lot of people just don't like Led Zeppelin. Moreover, some of those who've spoken up to declare their dislike of one of the greatest hard rock acts of all time are important musicians themselves, so when they publicly note their distaste for the band, it gets a lot of ink. Here are some of the biggest rock stars of all time, united in their hatred for Led Zeppelin or its music.