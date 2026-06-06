Barry Manilow's Favorite Song Of His Own Is This 1975 Track He Didn't Write Or Even Record First

Barry Manilow's recording of "I Write the Songs" was massive in 1975 and 1976, becoming his second of three career No. 1 hits on the pop chart and third of 13 No. 1 hits on the adult contemporary chart. It also earned Manilow a nomination for record of the year at the 19th Annual Grammy Awards, while songwriter Bruce Johnston won the trophy for song of the year.

The public and the music industry seemed to enjoy "I Write the Songs," and so did Manilow. When questioned by The Guardian in 2026, Manilow confessed that the tune of his he cherishes the most, more than 50 years after he recorded it, is "I Write the Songs." The fact that he didn't compose it is irrelevant when considering the song's depth, baked in by Johnston. "I Write the Songs" isn't a first-person narrative — it's about the profound effects of music, told from the point of view of music itself.

"He was saying the spirit of music is really the creator of everything, you know, of all composers' work. And I believe that, too. I believe that when I'm writing, I have nothing to do with it. I'm just taking dictation," Manilow told NPR's "Fresh Air" in 2023. "I loved that idea, but I didn't think anybody listening to 'I Write the Songs' would really understand that. And I was right. Most people actually thought that I was singing about myself."