How Often Should You Replace Drumsticks?

While most instruments can last for years in well-behaved hands, drumsticks are an ephemeral exception, lasting for a few weeks in rare cases. How often you should replace them depends on what your drumsticks are made of, how often they're used, and your style of play. Due to so many possible factors, there is no single time frame that works for all drummers, but there are signs when it's time to get new ones.

While drumsticks made from synthetic material exist, they can damage your drumheads and don't illicit the sound most drummers are going for. The sticks drummers typically use are made of wood. The most popular are lightweight maple, which allows a thicker stick without heaviness, and hickory, a harder wood that can withstand more intense use, making it ideal for many genres, including rock. Oak and birch are the heaviest, though the latter is the least common of the four. Although drumsticks are categorized either A (light) or B (heavy), choosing the right wood and weight for the kind of music you want to play will affect how often you should change them.

Obviously an occasional or hobbyist drummer won't need to replace their sticks as often as someone who spends hours practicing Led Zeppelin's "Moby Dick," one of those classic drum solos that always gives us chills, but how you play them matters too. Hitting a lot of rim shots and crashes will shorten the lifespan of your sticks, no matter what they're made of. Even if you don't, there are several warning signs that can indicate it's time to change your sticks. They include: missing or broken tips, they're full of splinters, have a thinning neck, they rebound unevenly, and — probably most importantly — your sticks feel or sound different.