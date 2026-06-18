These Best-Selling Classic Rock Albums Never Actually Hit No. 1

Some of the most listened to and familiar classic rock albums ever released achieved their status through steady sales to multiple generations of music fans. But when they were initially released, they weren't altogether blockbusters. These are foundational rock albums that found a home in more collections than most all other LPs ever released, selling millions of copies each consistently across decades. And that's according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), which has long tracked sales of records, tapes, eight-tracks, CDs, and digital formats.

But for whatever reason, it took some time for the public to warm up to these albums before they became extraordinarily well known. While they're among the most-bought albums in the long run, in the short term, they lost out on the Billboard 200 album charts to other massively popular singers and bands — or to briefly white-hot '70s musicians we completely forgot about and other such flashes in the pan. And so, nearly perfect and almost universally popular LPs by the likes of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Boston, and more moved a lot of copies, but not even for one week did they occupy the No. 1 spot on the U.S. album chart.