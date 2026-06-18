The Greatest Self-Taught Musicians In Rock History

The legendary songwriter and performer Paul McCartney has had a remarkable career, dominating the charts with the Beatles in the 1960s, Wings in the 1970s, and with a prodigious solo output that has continued up to the present day. His work has covered multiple genres, and he has performed with a wide range of musical instruments, famously playing every instrument on his trilogy of self-titled studio albums.

McCartney was brought up with music in the house; his father, Jim, had been the leader of a jazz band before World War II, and bought his son his first instrument, a trumpet. However, as McCartney became obsessed with the pre-rock 'n' roll skiffle icons such as Lonnie Donegan, his attention soon turned to instruments that would allow him to sing and play at the same time. Thus, he began playing guitar, aided by learning a few piano chords from his father, then largely teaching himself by replicating his favorite artists.

As he admitted to Guitar World magazine back in 2007, many of his techniques were self-developed and unorthodox. "A lot of people think I can do proper fingerstyle, but when you see me up close, you realize I can't. John [Lennon] and I particularly wanted to learn the formal style of fingerpicking, but I never got around to it ... but I love the sound of it so much, I just figured out my own way of doing it; that's really how I learned every instrument I play."