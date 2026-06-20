In 1981, Joan Jett Turned This Overlooked Arrows Track Into A Nearly Perfect Song

It took Joan Jett a couple of tries to transform an obscure and lackluster '70s glam rock tune into what almost everyone can agree is a nearly perfect '80s song. In her early days as a solo artist, Jett teamed up with two members of the punk band the Sex Pistols and cut a version of "I Love Rock 'n Roll." Mirroring Arrows' experience with the tune, Jett's take was relegated to a B-side, appearing on the reverse of a cover of the early '60s pop hit "You Don't Own Me" released to the Netherlands and Scandinavian markets in 1979.

Then Jett formed a new band called the Blackhearts. When putting that group's first full-length LP together in 1981, Jett gave "I Love Rock 'n Roll" another shot. The musician and her collaborators made the song less glam-rock centered, and more buoyant and tighter with a sinister edge. To a propulsive and tightly wound new wave foundation, Jett and the Blackhearts added squealing yet restrained metal-esque guitars, as well as prominent drums and hand claps.

The new recipe worked. Six weeks after entering Billboard's Hot 100 pop chart in early 1982, "I Love Rock 'n Roll" occupied the No. 1 spot, a place where it stayed for a total of seven weeks, becoming one of the most dominant hits of 1982. Both "I Love Rock 'n Roll" the single and the album of the same name that spawned it sold a million copies.