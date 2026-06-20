In 1973, Bob Seger Penned A Song That Would Become One Of Kenny Rogers' Biggest Ballads

While Kenny Rogers was the king of soft rock for boomers, one of his most beloved ballads, "We've Got Tonite," was written by classic rock icon Bob Seger. The leader of the Silver Bullet Band, Seger broke through commercially in 1976 with the LP "Night Moves," and in 1978, he showed off his less-hard-rocking side with the lonely and understated song "We've Got Tonite." The song wasn't remotely new, rather a five-year-old remake of an even older Seger composition, "This Old House," which he was inspired to rework after seeing the 1973 con man movie "The Sting."

Speaking of that film, Seger told the Detroit Free Press, "... there's a line in it that struck me, when he said to the waitress, 'It's four in the morning, and I don't know anybody.' That just hit me real hard." Seger kept the chords intact, changed the melody a little, and added new lyrics to create "We've Got Tonite," or what he called a "song about two people who say 'I'm tired. It's late at night. I know you don't really dig me, and I don't really dig you, but this is all we've got, so let's do it.'"

"We've Got Tonite" was a decent-sized hit for Seger, peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1979. A little over four years later, Rogers reinterpreted and retitled the Seger song, and "We've Got Tonight" became an even bigger smash.