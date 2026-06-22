John Denver's Deeply Personal 1986 Single Recalls A Tragedy That Was Nearly His Own

Immediately after the space shuttle Challenger disaster in January 1986, John Denver felt a real connection to those on the mission who lost their lives. In the aftermath, he wrote the song, "Flying For Me," saying in an interview that as he watched the coverage of the explosion, "All of a sudden there was this song, and it was certainly my very real experience that they were flying for me ..." He said he hoped that people would hear the song and feel the same way.

Denver felt a deep connection to the ill-fated shuttle crew, and especially Christa McAulliffe, because he claimed he pitched the idea to NASA for the Space Flight Participant Program, in which private American citizens would go into space with NASA astronauts. In August of 1986, he told Indiana's Chronicle Tribune that in 1983, he called NASA on the phone, as one does, and told them that if they wanted more program funding, "You have to do something that connects people with our space effort. You can do that by sending a private citizen up in space, and I volunteer."

Denver, the son of an Air Force pilot, had long been a space enthusiast and was ready to go into that final frontier. He even anticipated being the first citizen to go up, it being his idea and all. But he said that President Ronald Reagan had other plans, and in 1984, Reagan announced the Teacher in Space project. Christa McAuliffe was the first educator chosen.