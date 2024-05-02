The Challenger Disaster Timeline Explained

The Xennials are a micro-generation that got their name because of their position nestled between the feral children of GenX and the more sensible millennials. Born between 1977 and 1983, they have a lot of things in common: They grew up a little wild but alongside technology, the Oregon Trail holds a special place in their collective hearts, and they were at precisely the right age to have their earliest trauma happen when their innocent grade- and pre-school selves watched the Challenger disaster unfold live on television.

Challenger launched on January 28, 1986, and when it took to the skies for a brief 73 seconds before a fiery demise, it was a veteran space shuttle that had launched 10 times before. And it was a huge deal, too. The Challenger was NASA's second shuttle in space (in 1983), it carried the first female and Black astronauts the U.S. had sent into space, and remember hearing about the first spacewalk? That was Challenger, too.

The shuttle also had a history of delays, difficulties, and malfunctions, but good ol' American grit and know-how pushed through successful mission after successful mission. That, perhaps, was why everyone was so excited to see the first teacher — Christa McAuliffe — head up into the stars, where she was going to broadcast lessons from space. That meant massive media attention... and it also meant scores of people were watching when Challenger rose into the frosty January morning, then shattered over the Atlantic. Here's what happened... minute by minute.