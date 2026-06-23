5 Songs You Didn't Know John Denver Wrote For Other Famous Musicians

Not only was John Denver a 1970s luminary in his own right, but he also provided the musical fodder with which plenty of other artists in the '60s and '70s found success. As the folk movement of the 1960s gave way to the singer-songwriter era of the 1970s, Denver bridged the gap between those two similar yet ultimately disparate approaches to heartfelt vocalizing with the accompaniment of an acoustic guitar. Those songs prove that Denver was the ultimate idealist of the '70s, combining pop, rock, folk, and country to create some of the decade's most definitive soft and sweet sing-along classics.

Denver wrote so prodigiously and with such enthusiasm that he could afford to share. Some of the best John Denver songs that aren't "Take Me Home, Country Roads" are tunes that the multi-skilled singer, songwriter, and guitarist wrote for other people, including the classic '60s act Peter, Paul and Mary and the legendary Frank Sinatra. As a result, these notable John Denver songs ended up being far more famous as covers.