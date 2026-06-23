5 Legendary Rock Acts You Didn't Know Clive Davis Was Behind

Legendary record label executive and power player Clive Davis was partially responsible for some of the most famous music of the 20th century, and he personally guided the careers of multiple important rock acts. Named the president of major label Columbia Records in 1966, Davis bolstered the label with superstar rock and pop talent only to be fired in the mid-1970s amidst scandal, moving on to create another significant company in Arista Records. He wound down his career in the 2000s with another bespoke label, J Records, where he further built up a roster of blockbuster acts, and then helped run Sony Music Entertainment.

Davis died at age 94 on June 22, 2026, as one of the longest-serving, longest-lasting, and most influential record company figures in modern music. He had an ear for good material, could spot potentially enduring and/or lucrative talent, and the records he was associated with sold millions of copies. The bands and solo artists Davis discovered are among the most notable names in music history; here are five rock acts that might not have made it without Davis's intervention and advocacy.