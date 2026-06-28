Stevie Nicks Faced A Harsh Ultimatum When She Refused To Record This 1977 Classic

When Mick Fleetwood told Stevie Nicks that the band was replacing her song "Silver Springs" on the band's upcoming "Rumours" album with another song she wrote, called "I Don't Want to Know," she initially refused to sing it. However, she was met with an ultimatum: sing the song or quit the band. There were valid reasons for replacing the song, but there were also good reasons for Nicks to be upset about it.

Fleetwood said the song was too long, to which Nicks acquiesced, but it still stung. According to what Nicks said in an audio interview release called "Breaking the Chain," her long-time partner, nemesis, and bandmate Lindsey Buckingham was lobbying to put "I Don't Want to Know" on the record to replace "Silver Springs," but she felt "Silver Springs" was the better song for the album.

Nicks wrote "I Don't Want to Know" before joining Fleetwood Mac when she was in the duo Buckingham Nicks, but according to People, she has called "Silver Springs" "probably the best song I've ever written." The track was relegated to the B-side of the single "Go Your Own Way," which was released ahead of 1977's "Rumours," but the song was barely noticed until decades later, even though "Go Your Own Way" went to No. 10. Nicks had also promised the royalties from "Silver Springs" to her mother, and its new release designation had Nicks rightly thinking it wasn't going to be much of a windfall for mom. Meanwhile, Nicks had a decision to make about whether she was willing to sing vocals on a song she didn't even want on the album.