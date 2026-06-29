Long John Baldry's Bands Launched Two Mega-Successful Solo Careers — And A Storied Friendly Rivalry

Few British musicians had a career quite like Long John Baldry. The journeyman blues singer rubbed elbows with members of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones as a rising talent, before scoring a U.K. No. 1 hit of his own with 1967's "Let the Heartaches Begin." This kicked off a long and varying solo career that found him working in both England and Canada, and even doing some voiceover work ('90s kids might remember him as the voice of the evil Dr. Robotnik in the cartoon based on the "Sonic the Hedgehog" video games).

Baldry's greatest contributions to rock music, however, may be the frontmen he helped gain greater exposure among the record-buying public. Before the '60s ended, he'd played in bands with both Rod Stewart and Elton John. By doing so, he raised the profiles of two future hitmakers whose own offstage antics together became the stuff of rock and roll legend.