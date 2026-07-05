The 5 Most-Covered '80s Songs Of All Time

When it comes to '80s music, a few core favorites have come to stand as classics, not just for listeners but for fellow musicians, too. And that has been amply proven by all the covers that have sprung up in the decades since those songs' release. Some are pretty straight-laced homages to the original single, others get real weird with it, and the very best covers transform those catchy, synth-heavy '80s tracks into something new entirely. However, some songs of the era stand out just for the sheer number of covers that have been made in homage.

Getting a handle on just how often a song has been covered gets tricky. Various sites will produce different numbers, and these don't always count that SoundCloud version you heard one time, even if you think it's the best. Still, the general consensus is that these entries are among the most covered, a finding that will surely ring true once you start considering how often you've heard these songs, original or otherwise. We'd bet you can start humming "Billie Jean" or "Hallelujah" right now — and that at least some of you might be thinking of a cover first. Even if you're a devoted fan of the original song, give these other takes a try. You may just find that even beloved '80s stalwarts take on new life when they're in the hands of someone else.