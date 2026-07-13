One Of The Beach Boys' Best-Charting Singles Was Snubbed In 1965 — Vindication Came Decades Later

As long as there's a summer somewhere around the world, the music of the Beach Boys will always have a home with listeners. The California group attained incredible success and influence with a run of unforgettable pop rock songs in the '60s, from slick, carefree party-starters to what songwriter Brian Wilson dubbed "teenage symphonies to God" in the latter, more psychedelic half of the decade. Their real-life story as a band may have more highs and lows than the waves of the choppiest seas, but their sound remains timeless.

Yet while the Beach Boys' endless summer songs were immediate hits with audiences (more than a dozen of their songs hit the Top 10 in America in the '60s alone), some of the typical hallmarks of success eluded the group early on. Consider this shocking fact: "I Get Around," the band's first No. 1 hit single — one of the year's biggest hits in a banner year for rock music — was, like many songs in its genre, completely overlooked the following year at the Grammy Awards. It was an error that took decades to correct.