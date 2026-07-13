5 Widely Covered Classic Rock Songs That Were Never Top 10 Hits
Fans and listeners could reasonably assume that the most-covered songs from the classic rock era were hits right out of the gate. But some of the most widely covered rock classics weren't smash hits upon their release — in fact, they never even made it to the Top 10. Some were overshadowed in their time by the big, breaking hits of the week, and some were never even released as singles, preventing some gems in the making from reaching their full potential. But justice won out, and the great songs emerged, albeit over time and with an indirect assist in the form of professional musicians who covered them frequently.
Here, then, are songs by luminaries like Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, and Pink Floyd that missed the top of the pop list but live on in the set lists and albums of the musicians they inspired — and they became some of the most covered songs ever.
Hallelujah
A deep dive into the recesses of the human mind and soul, "Hallelujah" first manifested publicly in 1984 on singer, poet, songwriter, and cult hero Leonard Cohen's album "Various Positions." CBS Records issued the strange but emotionally devastating ballad as a single, but it flopped. It didn't make the pop chart at all until it peaked at a lowly No. 59 in 2016 — upon the death of Leonard Cohen, by which time "Hallelujah" had ascended to the status of beloved masterpiece.
As of 2026, an astounding 830-plus artists have covered Cohen's baffling, beautiful, and unnerving "Hallelujah." Former Velvet Underground member John Cale contributed the first high-profile version in 1991. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley helped further popularize it with a cover on his 1994 album "Grace," and Rupert Wainwright recorded a version that was utilized in the 2001 hit movie "Shrek." With "Hallelujah" established as a standard at that point, hundreds more acts weighed in, including Rufus Wainwright, k.d. lang, Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson, Bon Jovi, Neil Diamond, and Justin Timberlake.
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
A rock legend with zero No. 1 hits, Bob Dylan can console himself with his Nobel Prize for literature, his status as the unofficial spokesperson of the boomer generation, and his four Top 10 smashes. Not included in that pile is "Knockin' on Heaven's Door." Harder-rocking than what the folkier Dylan generated in the 1960s, the 1973 single originated on his soundtrack for "Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid," a Western in which he also co-starred. "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" topped out at a surprisingly and relatively low No. 12 on the Hot 100.
Dylan's overlooked piece was born anew when it entered the covers sphere. Well over 300 bands and solo acts have given the anthemic "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" a try. Dylan's guitar-wielding contemporaries Eric Clapton and Roger McGuinn of the Byrds both covered the song in the mid-1970s, and then so did Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead and post-punk bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and Television. Dylan's Traveling Wilburys bandmate Tom Petty performed the song live, and Guns N' Roses have released more than one version. A live take occupied the B-side of a "Welcome to the Jungle" single in 1987, and the studio version that appeared on 1990's "Days of Thunder" soundtrack became a Top 20 hit on rock radio.
Stairway to Heaven
Among the most influential bands of the 1970s, Led Zeppelin sold millions of records but never had a No. 1 hit. Their 1971 album known simply as "Led Zeppelin IV" is the most-purchased hard rock LP ever, moving 24 million copies in the U.S. alone. That's in part because the record includes some of the band's best-known and most-played songs, including "Black Dog," "Rock and Roll," and "Stairway to Heaven." Those sales figures are also so high because Led Zeppelin often refused to allow Atlantic Records to release their music as singles. That means "Stairway to Heaven," an epic and extremely famous rock song, never even appeared on the Hot 100, let alone the Top 10, because it never got a chance to do so.
One way to track the enduring popularity and extraordinary influence of "Stairway to Heaven" is to look at how often it's been covered, and by whom. More than 270 acts have taken on "Stairway to Heaven," and the only time the song made it into the Hot 100 (at No. 89) was as a soundalike 1985 cover by the studio musician band Far Corporation. Other notable names to try "Stairway to Heaven" include Frank Zappa, Great White, Heart, the Alarm, Mary J. Blige, Mastodon, and Dolly Parton.
Wonderful Tonight
A swooning, swirling ballad drenched in lyrical, expressive electric guitar, "Wonderful Tonight" is one of Eric Clapton's most recognizable songs. At face value, "Wonderful Tonight" seems to be about a man telling his partner that she looks radiantly beautiful on a magical evening. That sentiment, along with the wall of evocative music behind the lyrics, made "Wonderful Tonight" an undeniable pop gem — or rather, it almost did. Released as a single in 1978, the song only got up to No. 16 on the Hot 100. Fans didn't quite come through for Clapton, but "Wonderful Tonight" would endure because future generations of musicians couldn't help but cover the sentimental favorite.
Despite its underwhelming chart performance, "Wonderful Tonight" has been the starting point for more than 220 covers so far, and that's not including the countless wedding bands that performed it during first dances and reception parties. Country legend Charlie Rich became the first well-known performer to cover "Wonderful Tonight" in 1980, opening the gates for future versions by instrumentalist Jim Brickman, R&B star Babyface, crooner Michael Bublé, and plenty of acoustic and blues acts.
Wish You Were Here
Many adjectives can be used to describe the well-known catalog of Pink Floyd, such as "creepy," "epic," "edgy," and "future-forward." "Heartfelt" isn't a top choice, but the musicians who made up the progressive rock powerhouse endearingly expressed their feelings on the grand "Wish You Were Here." The title song off their 1975 studio album was written and performed in honor of Syd Barrett, Pink Floyd's founding guitarist who left the band years earlier due to mental health and substance abuse issues.
"Wish You Were Here" was never a massive Top 10 hit because it couldn't have been — it wasn't released as a single. But as a cut on an album that sold 7 million copies, it deeply resonated not just with Pink Floyd fans but Pink Floyd fans who were also musicians. "Wish You Were Here" has been the subject of more than 210 cover recordings. Artists as varied as the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, electronic pioneers Tangerine Dream, and strings-rock act Rasputina have turned in respectful and transformative versions. Other, more likely covers of "Wish You Were Here" sprang forth from rock groups such as Europe, Catherine Wheel, Sparklehorse, and Gov't Mule.