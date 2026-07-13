5 Widely Covered Classic Rock Songs That Were Never Top 10 Hits

Fans and listeners could reasonably assume that the most-covered songs from the classic rock era were hits right out of the gate. But some of the most widely covered rock classics weren't smash hits upon their release — in fact, they never even made it to the Top 10. Some were overshadowed in their time by the big, breaking hits of the week, and some were never even released as singles, preventing some gems in the making from reaching their full potential. But justice won out, and the great songs emerged, albeit over time and with an indirect assist in the form of professional musicians who covered them frequently.

Here, then, are songs by luminaries like Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, and Pink Floyd that missed the top of the pop list but live on in the set lists and albums of the musicians they inspired — and they became some of the most covered songs ever.