At Just 31, Bill Withers Penned One Of The Most-Covered Songs Of All Time

Garnering his first real hit — and what was actually a B-side that outshone the lead single, 31-year-old Bill Withers created a devastating ballad that would go on to become a standard thanks to its voluminous number of cover versions. Breaking up is a process, and the world needs songs that will get them through it. For the wallowing in self-pity and cursing one's loneliness part of the journey, there's "Ain't No Sunshine," a '70s breakup song that will take every boomer back to their first heartache.

The emotions behind the song were so shockingly and palpably realistic, and Withers so effectively embodied them on the recording, that "Ain't No Sunshine" soared to No. 3 on the pop chart in 1971 and then just endured over the decades. Hundreds of singers and bands have recorded their own version of "Ain't No Sunshine," trying to relate to the material and expose it to a whole new audience. Here's how "Ain't No Sunshine" went from hit single to rank among the most covered songs of the '70s.