The 5 Most Covered Songs Of The '70s

What makes a song prime for a cover? A melody singable to everyday people that also shines in the mouths of professionals? Iconic moments and lyrics that stand out in memory and demand imitation? Something universal in the sound and sentiment that makes people want to channel it? We'd say all of the above and more, especially when it comes to some of the most covered songs of the '70s.

If any decade is cover-worthy, it'd be the '70s (and the '60s before it). "Boomer music," in other words, a term that we use in all praise. No other era produced musicians like Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath, the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, etc., etc., all of which grant boomers bragging rights over other generations. No other era generated music of such superlative musicianship, variety, and depth that's had time to settle into public consciousness to the point where a song like the Beatles' 1965 "Yesterday" has been officially covered about 1,500 times. Numbers like that also don't take into account all of the café covers from would-be stars, bedroom guitar strumming from unnamed teens, and commuter karaoke over the car radio or playlist.

The reader might be able to predict some of the '70s' most covered songs. Some even seem wholly unfit for easy imitation, like Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." We've also got songs from heavy hitters like Bob Dylan and even one from a largely unknown artist you've probably never heard of.