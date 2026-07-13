The Top 10 Vinyl Records Every '80s Fan Should Already Own

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Flashy, flamboyant, bizarre, image-focused, experimental, eclectic: The '80s were a time of heady musical innovation tempered by MTV-led videos and eventual homogenization. Such creative tensions, and the talent of individual musicians, produced a mountain of superb albums across all genres that vinyl collectors should already own.

By definition, this article has to be a kind of who's who of records across the entire decade — big hits that are so pervasive that they've infiltrated everyone's shelves. But we also want to cast a wide net that represents the full variety of what the '80s has to offer. This means limiting our choices to one album per artist, no matter the enormity of artists like Michael Jackson, the top-selling and most globally known artist of the decade. At the same time, we're envisioning a fictional fan owning these albums, someone musically open-minded enough to go for everything from Madonna to Metallica. Also, loads of worthy choices have to be left off a list of only 10 vinyls, so if your favorite didn't make the cut, that doesn't mean it doesn't deserve to be included.

In the end, we've got a highlight reel of some of the '80s best. From AC/DC and Talking Heads at the top of the decade to mid-decade mega-hits from Prince and Bruce Springsteen, to late-decade masterworks from the Cure and U2, these are the albums you're sure to own if you own any '80s albums at all.