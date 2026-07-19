The 5 Most-Covered Songs In Folk Rock History

There's just something about folk rock that keeps people coming back for more. That's not meant as shade to other genres, of course. But you can't deny that the deeply thoughtful, lyrical artistry and rich music that characterizes folk rock are endlessly engaging in the right hands. Just look at the many, many covers that have sprung up in the wake of the genre's most popular tunes. Though it's hard to pin down exactly how many covers are out there, the most popular in folk rock have generated thousands of works. There are loving adaptations that take many cues from the original, as well as more daring covers that dramatically change a song while keeping its character intact.

The tracks that follow are the five most covered in folk rock history. They take you on a journey that includes popping in on a young Bob Dylan performing in 1960s Greenwich Village, getting an earful about Judy Collins courtesy of Joni Mitchell, and tracking the progress of a song so old you might have heard it in a Renaissance court. All have legit folk rock roots, be they original creations of beloved creators or old songs that gained new and vibrant life when they entered the 20th-century music scene.