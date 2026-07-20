5 Songs You Didn't Know Glenn Frey Wrote For Other Musicians

Glenn Frey was a founding member of the Eagles in the '70s and a major presence as a solo act in the '80s. Yet he still had plenty of creativity left over to write songs for and with a variety of other musicians. As a guitarist, singer, and songwriter, Frey helped the Eagles dominate the '70s with their many No. 1 hits and also had a hand in so many of the band's under-the-radar tracks that should've been bigger. Needless to say, he simply loved to collaborate. Across his multi-decade career, he worked with solo artists to help them find their voice and their sound, contributing tracks that were more appropriate for their albums than any that might have bore his name or that of his mega-successful group.

Some of the biggest names in country rock, country, and soft rock landed many notable tracks, fan favorites, and minor hits when they opted to work with the rock legend. Here are the songs that Glenn Frey quietly helped pen for the likes of Jackson Browne, Nicolette Larson, and more.