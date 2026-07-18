The No. 1 Song On July 18, 1963 Sounds Even Better On A Beach Vacation Today

The first surfing-themed song to become a No. 1 single in the U.S. was Jan and Dean's beach-party jam "Surf City," which on July 18, 1963, was spending its first week on top of the Hot 100. While many of the songs that captured what '60s surf rock was all about evoked the feel and sound of surfing, other popular surf rock tunes of the era depicted the subculture, tropes, and rituals of the Southern California surfing scene.

"Surf City" fits into the latter category, being more of a car song than about surfing, as the bulk of the running time of "Surf City" is concerned with describing the automobile used to get to a fabled surfing spot. The subjects seem to really enjoy the ride as they look forward to the sand, surf, and parties, which will have a favorable ratio of "two girls for every boy." Here's how Jan and Dean provided one of the summer of 1963's most beach-ready and definitive tunes, "Surf City."