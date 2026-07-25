10 Essentials Every Beginner Guitar Player Should Already Own

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Getting into playing the guitar can be overwhelming, especially with the many tips, tricks, and trinkets recommended for starting off. We're here to narrow down the noise and give you the 10 essentials for beginners. The most important thing to get right is the guitar itself, so make sure to decide if you're prioritizing acoustic, electric, bass, or any combination of these before getting into the accessories. Still, all of these optional purchases will feel more and more necessary as you continue to play and practice. Even the freshest of beginners will notice the improvements of versatility, convenience, and overall quality of life that they offer.

In this list, we'll run down everything you need to know about these accessories, from picks and tuners to amps. No matter the guitar setup you have in mind, these will help you produce the sweet notes and chords you dream of. Here are 10 essentials that all beginner guitar players should already own.