The No. 1 Song On July 22, 1967 Sounds Even Groovier Today
Let's go back to a time when popular music sounded way more wholesome. 1967 was an all-time great year for sunshine pop, with songs like the Monkees' "Daydream Believer" and the Cowsills' "The Rain, the Park, and Other Things" wooing listeners with their infectious harmonies. But when it comes to groovy numbers that encapsulate the genre's carefree spirit, the Association's "Windy" is hard to beat. The track debuted at No. 1 on July 22, 1967, spending four weeks at the top of the chart to become a hit.
"Windy" is one of many wholesome '60s classics that will make boomers think of their first crush. The lyrics tell the story of a young woman named Windy, who brings joy to everyone she meets as she skips through the city. "Windy" isn't a romantic song in the traditional sense, but it evokes memories of young love and being smitten by someone who brightens our days.
The Association's hit is driven by a funky bassline, bouncy percussion, catchy side whistle, group vocal harmonies, and a joyous sense of whimsy. However, the song would have sounded much different if the band recorded its original iteration.
How the Association transformed Windy
"Windy" was written by Ruthann Friedman, a singer-songwriter who broke onto the scene in the 1960s. Friedman was introduced to the Association through Van Dyke Parks, a musician and producer who lent his talents to the Beach Boys' "Smile" album. She played "Windy" for the band, they loved it, and the rest is history.
That said, the Association's version of "Windy" is much different from Friedman's original. The sunshine pop hit everyone knows and loves is an upbeat, groovy number about a guy admiring a girl. Friedman's iteration, meanwhile, is a more personal folk song, as she wrote it about herself.
"People said it was about my hippie boyfriend up in San Francisco. I never had a hippie boyfriend," Friedman told Songfact. "These days, looking back at myself in my mid to late 20s, I finally realized I was talking about me in that song, and how I wanted to be."
Both versions of "Windy" are excellent, but the Association turned the song into a groovy summer classic that will stand the test of time. Given that the Association lost out on career-defining hits to other acts, they made the right call to move forward with Friedman's track. Otherwise, someone else might have snapped it up, and it wouldn't have become the timeless classic that still sounds great after all these years.