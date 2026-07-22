The No. 1 Song On July 22, 1967 Sounds Even Groovier Today

Let's go back to a time when popular music sounded way more wholesome. 1967 was an all-time great year for sunshine pop, with songs like the Monkees' "Daydream Believer" and the Cowsills' "The Rain, the Park, and Other Things" wooing listeners with their infectious harmonies. But when it comes to groovy numbers that encapsulate the genre's carefree spirit, the Association's "Windy" is hard to beat. The track debuted at No. 1 on July 22, 1967, spending four weeks at the top of the chart to become a hit.

"Windy" is one of many wholesome '60s classics that will make boomers think of their first crush. The lyrics tell the story of a young woman named Windy, who brings joy to everyone she meets as she skips through the city. "Windy" isn't a romantic song in the traditional sense, but it evokes memories of young love and being smitten by someone who brightens our days.

The Association's hit is driven by a funky bassline, bouncy percussion, catchy side whistle, group vocal harmonies, and a joyous sense of whimsy. However, the song would have sounded much different if the band recorded its original iteration.