Riffs That Still Rip: ZZ Top's La Grange And Other Classics Released 53 Years Ago This Week

It's wild to consider that many songs that today we consider "classic rock" were at one point brand new — and several happened to be made available for public consumption for the first time 53 years ago this week. While it feels like these frequently aired and streamed essentials have been around forever, they're only so old, and a few in particular date back to the week of July 26 to August 1, 1973. Another thing they have in common: They all still hold up in that their riffs are solid, their lyrics remain clever and audacious, and their melodies are as future-forward now as they were way back when.

It was during this seven-day span more than 50 years ago that these staples were brand-new curiosities to rock fans. But they'd develop into contemporary rock standards and even signature songs for major acts like ZZ Top, the New York Dolls, Joe Walsh, and Steely Dan. Some are instantly recognizable; others are lost gems or not as big of hits as they should've been or were assumed to be, and they all still rock so hard that they deserve another spin on a turntable, 8-track, or streamer these 56 years later.