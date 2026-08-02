The No. 1 Song On August 2, 1978 Sounds Even More Sultry Today

At the very beginning of August 1978, one of the most sensual and pleasantly hypnotic songs that the Rolling Stones ever recorded hit No. 1 on the pop chart — and "Miss You" is still ahead of its time more than 45 years after the fact. The Rolling Stones are perhaps the only British Invasion band that could rival the Beatles in popularity, and they also outlasted virtually all other '60s bands.

That's in part because the Rolling Stones aggressively experimented and evolved, starting out as an R&B cover band, then evolving into a more straight-ahead rock group that dabbled in psychedelia, moody pop, and Americana before becoming one of the few rock acts who tried '70s disco. Their best and most successful attempt was "Miss You," a compact package consisting of vulnerable lyrics about a man desperately and painfully aware of his partner's absence, a chugging but subtle drum beat, a preposterously funky bass line, and lyrical blues guitar. Nearly five decades since its release, "Miss You" still imbues a sultry sound that today's music doesn't quite match.

The song is one of the best Rolling Stones songs that isn't "Gimme Shelter" or "Paint It, Black," and on August 2, 1978, it was the No. 1 song in the U.S. Here's how the Rolling Stones captured the disco zeitgeist and wound up making one of its biggest hits ever.