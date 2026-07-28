The 5 Best Carly Simon Songs That Aren't You're So Vain

Compared to some of Carly Simon's songs, "Anticipation," the title track of her second album, released in 1971, might seem whimsical — but we think it's some of her finest work. She wrote it in around 15 minutes while waiting to go on a date with then-squeeze Cat Stevens. "That's only one of three times that that's ever happened to me. That I just sat down and wrote the whole song in just one stretch," she told Steve Baltin in his book "Anthems We Love" (via American Songwriter). The result is lovely.

You can hear Stevens' musical influence in "Anticipation," but their romance didn't last, and perhaps Simon knew it, writing in the third and final verse: "And tomorrow we might not be together / I'm no prophet / Lord, I don't know nature's way." The song got another lease of life when it was used in a ketchup ad, so when she recorded a reworked version for the 2009 album "Never Been Gone," "Anticipation" finally seemed to come into its own.

Time gave those lyrics a deeper meaning — less about impatiently wondering about what's happening in the here and now, and more about the preciousness of love as we get older. Simon admitted in a 2010 interview that playing the song live made her cry, explaining: "It made me think that not only was the hourglass tipped over on its other side, but there was more sand at the bottom of the hourglass than the top," per HuffPost.