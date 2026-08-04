In 1968 B.J. Thomas Released This Love Song — 6 Years Later, Blue Swede Made It A No. 1 Hit

"It's more or less a song about someone I wanted to be with," Mark James told Spin about "Hooked on a Feeling," which he wrote while married to a different woman. (He later divorced his first wife and married the woman who got him hooked on a feeling.) Singer B.J. Thomas recorded the song in 1968, adding a sitar to the mix. In January 1969, it peaked at No. 5. About two years later, U.K. pop star Jonathan King enjoyed a No. 23 hit for his spin on "Hooked on a Feeling." Out went the sitar and in came a distinctive and striking "ooga chaka" motif, instituted at King's behest to invoke a reggae flavor.

Bengt Palmers of Sweden's EMI Records heard King's hit and suggested one of his bands, Blue Denim, check it out. Their recording hit stores in northern Europe and did well enough for EMI International to advocate shopping the single to the U.S. "Hooked on a Feeling," by the renamed Blue Swede, hit No. 1 in April 1974, which marked a first for an act from Sweden. Another Swedish group, ABBA, won Eurovision with the competition's greatest song ever, "Waterloo," the same week that Blue Swede topped the U.S. chart.

Blue Swede's "Hooked on a Feeling" became the definitive version, and it's recurred time and again throughout pop culture. It appeared on the soundtracks of "Reservoir Dogs" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," and even served as the musical accompaniment for one of the first internet memes: a computer-generated animation of a dancing baby, made famous by the 1990s-early 2000s TV dramedy "Ally McBeal."