How Long Do Vinyl Record Players Last?

"Typically somewhere between [one] week and half a century," quipped one Redditor in response to a query about how long a turntable should last. It may sound like an off-the-cuff answer, but it's not far off from the truth. Just as with the duration of guitar amps, the lifespan of a vinyl record player can be years, depending on how old it is, how often it's used, the conditions it's kept in, and whether it gets any kind of regular maintenance beyond keeping the drop-down lid free of dust.

Talk to any record player enthusiast about care or maintenance, and the first thing they will likely mention is the stylus. There are five main types: conical, elliptical, microlinear, Shibata, and line contact. This tiny needle plays a key role in your player's sound quality, and keeping it clean (while handling it as little as possible) is paramount. You can expect between 300 to 1,000 hours on average from a stylus, depending on its type, quality, level of use, and the state of the vinyl records it plays.

Turntables driven by a belt can last anywhere from one to five years, again depending on how often they are used. Check the tension regularly, and if your vinyl records start to play too fast or slow, it's an indication the belt may need replacing. It's not an expensive or difficult job, but if you're not confident in doing it yourself, take your record player to a certified repair shop. If your vinyl record player has classical platter bearings or inverted bearings, it's important to make sure they stay lubricated to keep your turntable in tip-top condition. Add a few drops of oil to the axle every three years or so to prevent any damage.