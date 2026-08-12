The No. 1 Song On August 12, 1988 Sounds Even More Breezy Today

The song entrenched at the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 on August 12, 1988, was a brand-new single from Steve Winwood, but the easygoing, infectious, and party-starting "Roll With It" sounded like it came out of the mid-20th century. Also coming out of the mid-20th century: Winwood himself. A musician who became mega-successful before he hit 21, he was a teenager with a preposterously much older-seeming and seasoned voice when he first emerged with the Spencer Davis Group in the 1960s.

After the rock star chameleon who played in an absurd number of bands had stints with the likes of Traffic and Blind Faith, he embarked on a solo career, but the big hits dried up by 1982. Abandoning the keyboard-based sound he'd developed, Winwood re-emerged in the late 1980s with throwback soulful rock, first hitting No. 1 with "Higher Love" in 1986, and then two years later with "Roll With It," a rock song from 1988 that sounds even cooler today. Here's how Winwood channeled his own passions and classic rock background to create the longest-running No. 1 single of 1988, the four-weeks at No. 1 summer smash, "Roll With It."