The 5 Best Sax Solos In Rock History

The five best saxophone solos in the history of rock all come from the classic rock era, a time in which bands did everything they could to make their hard-driving hits pop, excite, and surprise. In addition to delivering soaring vocals, searing guitar licks, and heavy drums, the biggest artists of the era occasionally turned things over to a sax player and let them rip. As far as instrumentation goes, the sax was omnipresent in the early days of rock 'n' roll, but by the 1970s, the instrument had fallen out of favor. But then it came back in a big way as a showcase instrument and solo vehicle for some of the genre's most notable and creative bands.

Some songs, even smash hits, are maybe even more remembered for their absolutely killer and seemingly out-of-nowhere saxophone solos. These tracks from the 1970s and early 1980s by the likes of the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, and more gave the world classic rock's five greatest all-time sax performances.