Neil Peart's Top 5 Drum Solos Of All Time

Any fan of classic rock ought to know Neil Peart. For those who somehow don't, everything we have to say about him will sound overblown, rhapsodic, and downright worshipful — and with good reason. Drummer and lyricist for the one-of-a-kind Rush, a band characterized by youthful verve as much as intellectual composition, Peart was the rhythmic and poetic soul of the band and one of the greatest drummers in recorded human history. His entire body of work demonstrates his craft, especially his best drum solos.

Listening to Peart will change what you think "drumming" really is. Boundlessly inventive, precise, and groovy all at once, he treated his drum kit like a standalone orchestra, full of its own melodies and stories, even as he perfectly serviced Rush's songs. His best drum solos reflect this talent, right up to his death in 2020 at the age of 67, and serve as masterclasses for all subsequent drummers. Besides this main criterion, we're opening our choices for his best solos to both studio and live versions of songs, including one-off performances that have been thankfully captured on film. We're also open to all eras of Rush, although Peart himself said in an interview (via Drumeo/YouTube) that the band's musical identity didn't really cohere until "Tom Sawyer" from 1981's "Moving Pictures." This album kicked off the band's most financially successful period and also Peart's most accomplished drumming, overall.

Even though the solo from "Tom Sawyer" is an obvious choice, some of our choices are lesser known. We're talking true lightning-in-a-bottle performances that showcase a master of his craft.