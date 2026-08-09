The 5 Best Stevie Nicks Songs For Getting Over A Breakup

Prince's "Little Red Corvette" may have stoked Stevie Nicks' creative spark and inspired the sounds of "Stand Back," but the story being told is 100% breakup fodder. You know it as soon as you hear the lines, "One man walked away from me / First, he took my hand / Take me home." Someone has toyed with her emotions and hit the road, and that's about the last thing she's willing to accept here. The fact that musical lightning struck while she was driving with her short-lived husband after her unexpected wedding when she heard the song on the radio is pure coincidence ... or is it?

Nicks doesn't get stuck in her feelings for long. She flips the script and takes command of the situation like only a rock goddess can: "In the middle of my room, I did not hear from you / It's all right, it's all right / You'll be standing in a line." Ouch to the scorned paramour who takes an arrow to the heart with this kind of poison on the tip. The message here: You're not the only jockeying for my attention, Romeo ... the line forms at the back.

The percolating minor-key synth heartbeat and slamming drum backbeat give the song attitude and power. Anyone pushing through a breakup who needs to remember they're the main character in their story has a hot bop to drop in this one.