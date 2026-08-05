5 Rock 'N' Roll Happy Accidents That Sound Even Cooler Today

The Who's bombastic anthem "My Generation," released in 1965, sounds cooler today in general, largely thanks to its role as a spirited rallying cry applicable to one frustrated young generation after the next. A big part of that spiritedness comes courtesy of Roger Daltrey's dynamic-yet-disaffected vocals, a perfectly proto-punk blend that encapsulates the angst and attitude of youth in revolt.

Easily the most unique and immediately notable facet of Daltrey's performance is the famous stutter he displays on the song — although infamous might be the better term, as the stutter did cause the BBC to ban the song from the radio for a time, fearing it would offend other people with stutters. Though the story behind the stutter has been debated over the years, one common thread from those recounting it, like producer Shel Talmy and Daltrey himself, is that it came about relatively unplanned and was smartly kept in the final cut.

As Daltrey told Uncut, "[The stutter] was always suggested with the 'f-f-fade' but the rest of it was improvised." Talmy described it as "one of those happy accidents" (via This Day in Music) that either he, the band, manager Kit Lambert, or some combination thereof had the foresight to keep. Daltrey stutters on roughly half the lines in the final song, and if only the "f-f-fade" was planned ahead of time, that is a relative ton of improv comprising one major happy accident on the part of The Who.