The Most Iconic Guitar Riff From Every Year Of The '70s

Rock music reached maturity in the 1970s, and with astounding regularity, the bands and solo artists of the day released one head-banging anthem after another — so much so that every year of the decade can claim a world-famous, music-changing riff. Underneath the wide umbrella that is 1970s rock sits a variety of different but related sub-genres, including arena rock, hard rock, heavy metal, new wave, blues rock, and progressive rock. But they all got popular with a tried-and-true, crowd-pleasing formula: Songs built around brain-melting, stadium-filling, speaker-blasting, totally awesome guitar riffs.

Of the countless classic rock songs of the 1970s, only a few can boast a riff that's instantly recognizable by millions and by name. Why? Those are the ones that rocked the hardest, and they're forever linked to a specific point in rock history's timeline. From that timeless opening of "Stairway to Heaven" to the pounding heartbeat of "Barracuda," these are the biggest and most important riffs of every year of the decade.