The No. 1 Song On August 14, 1990 Sounds Even More Adoring Today

Mariah Carey's "Vision of Love" feels like a velvety, slow-and-steady love ballad, but it's really a meditation on some of the tragedy that Carey had endured, and about choosing to move forward with kindness. "Just because you are young doesn't mean that you haven't had a hard life," Carey told Ebony. "It's been difficult for me, moving around so much, having to grow up by myself, basically on my own."

And so, "Vision of Love" touches on themes like desperation and alienation, but it's ultimately concerned with the act of loving one's self. In the song, Carey pictures the affection and devotion she wants and deserves, and expresses gratitude for it all. "You really have to look inside yourself and find your own inner strength, and say, 'I'm proud of what I am and who I am, and I'm just going to be myself,'" she explained.

The final version of "Vision of Love," which leads Carey's debut album, differs from her demo in that it's at a different speed and has a more contemporary sound; producer Rhett Lawrence took Carey's vocal tracks from that tape and added them to the background. More than just a hit, "Vision of Love" permanently established Carey. The song earned her Grammy Award nominations for record of the year and song of the year, and helped secure her win for best new artist.