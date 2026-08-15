The No. 1 Song On August 15, 1991 Sounds Even More Devoted Today

On August 15, 1991, the No. 1 song in the country was the same track that had been ensconced at the top of the Hot 100 since late July, where it stayed until mid-September. That song was Bryan Adams' majestic and chivalric power ballad of undying love, "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," which declares utmost devotion to a romantic partner. It fit in well with the soundtrack of the 1991 movie "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," reflecting the relationship between the titular rogue (played by Kevin Costner) and his beloved Marian (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio).

Throughout the song, Adams, in character, announces his intention to "fight" for the love if necessary. In real life, he had to fight for "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" at every step of the process. Here's how a song that few people believed in wound up becoming not only one of the biggest songs of the summer of 1991 but one of the top hits of all time.